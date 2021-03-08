Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Beautiful Day

Meteorologist Ally Blake
By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

If you like spring like weather you will love these next couple of days...

Good morning! We are starting off this morning chilly with temperatures in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s and clear skies. Throughout the day we will warm up into the 60′s, and get a nice taste of spring. A mix of some clouds will continue, and dewpoints are also in the teens meaning it will feel more of a dry warm up. This week holds more spring like weather and another chance for showers and storms late week.

Tuesday is a bit of the same as today with temps in the 60′s and getting into the 70′s by Wednesday. By Thursday, a cold front tries to move in. There is a small chance for showers, and the front will have a better chance of rain moving to the south over our region Friday and into the weekend. We could even see some storms with this. Temperatures will also drop back down to average into the 50′s.

I hope you all have a great start to your week!

