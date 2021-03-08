Community leaders focus on progress since ‘Bloody Sunday’ and work still to be done

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday marked the 56th anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday,’ when about 600 people crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama in an attempt to march for voting rights. In 1965, those hundreds of people were violently attacked by state troopers.

Now, community leaders in Kentucky are reflecting on those violent actions taken against peaceful protesters.

“Even in 2020 and 2021, people are still marching and crying out for justice because justice has not been realized for far too many people,” Adrian Wallace, chairman of the Kentucky NAACP Political Action Committee said.

Wallace says people were fighting for the right to vote, but 56 years later, minorities are still being marginalized when it comes to casting ballots.

“We need federal legislation to be put in place to ensure every voice is heard, every voice is counted. We support President Biden’s initiative to pass in both the House and the Senate,” Wallace said.

The NAACP’s mission right now is education, teaching why people marched decades ago, why people marched this summer, and why people will continue to march for equal rights.

