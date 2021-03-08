Advertisement

Crash involving school bus closes intersection of Hwy. 25W and KY-830 in North Corbin

A crash involving a school bus happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hwy. 25W and...
A crash involving a school bus happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hwy. 25W and KY-830.(West Knox Volunteer Fire Rescue)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The intersection of Hwy. 25W and KY-830 in North Corbin is currently closed due to a crash involving a school bus.

The crash is right in front of the Harland Sanders Café and Museum.

The Whitley County School District posted on its Facebook page that one of its buses was involved in the crash.

The post went on to say there were no students on the bus and the driver is doing well. The post did ask for thoughts and prayers for the individuals in the other vehicle involved in the crash.

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2834398773474704&id=2286766618237925

Firefighters with the West Knox Volunteer Fire Rescue are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

Right now, we do not know if any of the people in the other vehicle were injured in the crash.

We are working to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Just a day after a possible gas explosion rocked an apartment complex, crews had to respond to...
One day after possible gas explosion, crews respond to fire at same location
police lights graphic
Police: Large-scale drug investigation underway with help from Drug Enforcement Agency
Lexington Police say two victims were taken to the hospital with what they describe as...
Two injured in Lexington shooting
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

WKYT sponsors Appalachie Rises telethon
‘Appalachia Rises’ raises $1.1 million for eastern Kentucky flood relief
In Estill County, flood waters trapped entire neighborhoods underwater for days, now the water...
Estill Co. church providing mobile laundry unit, handing out supplies for flood victims in need
In Estill County, flood waters trapped entire neighborhoods underwater for days, now the water...
WATCH | Estill Co. church providing mobile laundry unit, handing out supplies for flood victims in need
Flooding cleanup is well underway in Lee County.
WATCH | Nearly every business in downtown Beattyville still closed after flooding