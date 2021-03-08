Crash involving school bus closes intersection of Hwy. 25W and KY-830 in North Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The intersection of Hwy. 25W and KY-830 in North Corbin is currently closed due to a crash involving a school bus.

The crash is right in front of the Harland Sanders Café and Museum.

The Whitley County School District posted on its Facebook page that one of its buses was involved in the crash.

The post went on to say there were no students on the bus and the driver is doing well. The post did ask for thoughts and prayers for the individuals in the other vehicle involved in the crash.

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2834398773474704&id=2286766618237925

Firefighters with the West Knox Volunteer Fire Rescue are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

Right now, we do not know if any of the people in the other vehicle were injured in the crash.

We are working to learn more.

