Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries

NORTH KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) - An Amazon delivery driver is facing charges after a Rhode Island customer claims he caught the driver on camera urinating on the groceries he’d just dropped off.

An Amazon customer, who did not want to be identified, says he’s baffled by what happened during a Feb. 26 delivery, as seen in surveillance footage from his Ring doorbell camera. The delivery starts normally, with the driver dropping off cases of seltzer water.

The customer got a notification from his doorbell camera when the driver approached his house.

“I was watching, and he was acting strange. So, I kept watching,” the customer said.

The driver sees he’s being captured on the camera, and he crouches down out of frame, allegedly urinating on the man’s groceries.

“I didn’t know what he did until I looked outside and saw the wet spot there on the ground,” the customer said. “Then, I went back inside and rewatched the video. I put the volume all the way up, and I could hear it. At that point, I realized that he had urinated all over my food.”

The customer called an Amazon corporate number, and a representative apologized for the incident. A cleaning crew was sent to the home to clean the front walk, and the customer received a $100 credit in his Amazon account.

“I’m just totally mind-blown about the whole thing,” he said. “I just don’t know what he was thinking or if he did just have to go to the bathroom. There were woods right next to my house.”

The customer says the ordeal is unnerving, especially given how often people are ordering online nowadays.

“I’m extremely happy that I had the Ring doorbell because if we didn’t, then we would be drinking those seltzers right now,” he said. “It’s disgusting to think about.”

Amazon released a statement that said, in part, the driver was “no longer delivering Amazon packages.”

Police were contacted and began trying to locate the driver. They say Ivan Jimenez came into the station Friday and identified himself as the man in the camera footage. He denies urinating on the packages. He was charged with one count of vandalism and will appear in court in May.

