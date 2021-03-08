Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington woman
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.
They say 20-year-old Destiny Lewis was last seen Sunday, March 7. She has a diagnosed cognitive disorder and may be in danger.
Police say Lewis is approximately 5-foot-10 with blonde hair and blue highlights. Police do not have a clothing description but believe Lewis may be heading to Tennessee or North Carolina.
Anyone with information about Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.
