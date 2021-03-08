Advertisement

Kentucky teachers gather cleaning supplies for flood victims

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD, Ky. (WSAZ) - Teachers in Boyd County and surrounding districts gathered Sunday to help those affected by recent flooding.

The group collected cleaning supplies and other necessities to distribute to those in need.

Those who helped at the event say it’s part of the job and it’s import to unite together to help the community.

“This is what educators do,” said Eddie Campbell. “As educators we care for our communities we live and work in our communities and we want to make sure that we are lifting up and helping those that are in need.”

Donations are being accepted at the old Boyd County High School.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just a day after a possible gas explosion rocked an apartment complex, crews had to respond to...
One day after possible gas explosion, crews respond to fire at same location
UPDATE: 14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
police lights graphic
Police: Large-scale drug investigation underway with help from Drug Enforcement Agency
Firefighters say initial reports point to a possible gas explosion, but that will officially be...
Possible gas explosion in downtown Lexington injures two
Gov. Beshear: 526 new cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

Protesters march against police brutality in Lexington during the summer of 2020
Community leaders focus on progress since ‘Bloody Sunday’ and work still to be done
Lexington Police say two victims were taken to the hospital with what they describe as...
Two injured in Lexington shooting
Tyler hays on set filming with Tennessee Kids Belong
Adopted Knoxville man helps children find forever families
Riverside Christian School was flooded with several feet of water.
AppHarvest CEO, Author tour areas of Breathitt County damaged by flooding