Local Prestonsburg artist uses original piece to help with flood relief efforts

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Having lived in Floyd County for 17 years, local artist Lena Auxier used her talent to give back after recent flooding

“I’ve never seen anything like this. I wanted to do something and the only thing that I could really think of would be to auction off one of my drawings,” Lena Auxier said.

The piece she picked to auction off was of the historic West Prestonsburg Bridge.

“I just did that drawing like a month ago. So, I thought why not auction this one off because everybody knows it,” Auxier said.

The money raised from the auction stayed in the county, going to flood relief efforts.

“We’re excited about that, that we have folks that are stepping up and taking the initiative,” Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said.

Proud of Auxier for using her talents to help out.

“That’s one thing that we’re really good at here in Eastern Kentucky is taking care of our own. We take care of each other, we take care of our neighbors, our family members, and I certainly appreciate her efforts in trying to help as much as possible,” Williams said.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams adds there is an even simpler way people can help.

“If you see your neighbor is cleaning their home out and dragging furniture out and they’ve been flooded, just roll your sleeves up, give them a couple of hours, help them out. That’s what we need right now,” Williams said.

Auxier says bidding for the piece has already begun and will go until March 11th at 9 p.m. You can find more information on her Facebook page here.

