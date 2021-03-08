Mayor Gorton, Dr. Humbaugh reflect on one-year of COVID-19 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday, marks one year since the first COVID-19 case was recorded in Fayette County.

We spoke with two leaders in our community, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, to get their thoughts on how we handled the pandemic and where we go from here.

Before the pandemic even made its way to Lexington, Mayor Linda Gorton was watching trends across the country. She started calling area agencies like universities, health departments and the airport to share information and to prepare for Lexington’s first COVID-19 case.

After the inevitable became reality, she started to shut down visitations to the jail, assisted living and nursing homes.

“We recognized that those group settings was where that virus was going to spread the fastest,” Mayor Gorton said.

As cases increased, the city was like a ghost town with businesses shutdown. In April, the mayor announced a $40 million decrease in revenue while keeping essential services afloat.

“I was trying to do everything we could to keep our economy healthy,” Mayor Gorton said.

With all the chaos Mayor Gorton says she didn’t panic but had an orderly disciplined approach.

“I think that helped me see my way through this,” Mayor Gorton said.

“We were in this for the long-haul, not the short-haul,” Dr. Kraig Humbaugh said. “The public may not have understood that, but we...I think, as public health, we understood.”

Dr. Humbaugh says, looking back, we didn’t know the intense challenges we would have when it came to masking, social distancing, PPE, contact tracing, COVID testing and vaccinations.

“There is no playbook for this in the sense that we’ve never been through this before,” Dr. Humbaugh said. “Certainly, the pandemic has highlighted the need for us to invest more into our healthcare system.”

Looking back a year ago, and still dealing with a pandemic today.

“We can’t declare victory yet because we are not out of this thing,” Dr. Humbaugh said.

His message is simple: get vaccinated.

“My message is, when it’s your turn, step up to the plate,” Dr. Humbaugh said.

The mayor mentioned pools, parks and recreation programs could open back up in the summer, but it will look different.

