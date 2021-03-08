Nearly every business in downtown Beattyville still closed after flooding

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding cleanup is well underway in Lee County.

In Beattyville, the entire central part of the downtown area was flooded and business owners say they had more than five feet of water inside.

Many downtown businesses remain closed in Beattyville...as they scramble to save and salvage what they can after what some say is the worst flood they have ever seen. More at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/8vgR0YQ9nN — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) March 8, 2021

All that water has gone and a lot of is now dried mud and dirt and they’re trying to save what they can.

Juanita McQuire runs a cell phone service and money order business, but everything was lost. But she says she is thankful no one was killed or seriously injured.

She says she has never seen anything like this. She and others are trying to save and salvage what they can. She hopes she can reopen in several weeks but feels for the rest of the county.

“Homes, campers floating down the river, water across the road and washed the road out. Devastating,” said McQuire.

The emergency management director told us at least 75 to 80 homes were destroyed by the floodwaters. People here say they have heard word that FEMA could be here to assess the damage at some point.

People say, with the exception of just a handful, nearly every business in the downtown Beattyville area remains closed.

