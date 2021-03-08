Paintsville Little League dealing with flood clean-up

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What was supposed to be a weekend filled with fun, has now turned into hours of work for officials with the Paintsville Little League.

“We had a start date for tryouts, March 6th and now we’ve kind of bumped everything back two weeks,” Jeremy Greene said. “We’re trying to get everything cleaned up the best we can.”

After flooding damaged the league’s field and facilities, officials are left to clean up the mess. However, community members are stepping up to lend a hand.

“They probably cut work back five days for us and the Paintsville Tiger baseball team with Walt Crace, they cut us back a couple days with getting everything out of the storage building,” Will Lauffer said.

Something that Greene said is heartwarming.

”It’s heartfelt to see people get out and help their neighbor and the community, it is,” Greene said. “It’s a soft spot for me, a lot of good people are still around.”

All of this being done in an effort to make spring baseball possible for the kids.

“They’ve been cooped up all winter, last year we had a short season, I mean we barely did get it squeezed in,” Greene said. “We’re just trying to fight through.”

Despite the obstacles, the season is set to start within weeks.

“This flood’s not going to stop us, so, we’re pretty hard workers, we love doing what we do over here,” Lauffer said.

