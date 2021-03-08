Roof Dogs of Lexington: ‘They are safe’ & feel free to stop if you see them, owner says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Don’t worry! They’re fine.

That’s the message Elaine Collins has for passersby at her Lexington home.

Elaine says the first thing her family’s dogs, Mia and Rowdy, figured out how when they moved to their new home was how to get on the roof.

She says they love to supervise the neighbors, play tag, and nap. Elaine says the pooches will get up there to hang out rain or shine.

Elaine says several people posted about them on Facebook and stopped their cars to tell them they were up there.

Because of the general concern expressed for the dogs’ safety, Elaine says they went ahead and put up a sign to put everyone’s minds at ease.

