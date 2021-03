LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Lexington are investigating a shooting Sunday evening.

According to Police, they got a call about a disorder outside a home on Traveller Road. Witnesses tell WKYT they heard gunshots.

Lexington Police say two victims were taken to the hospital with what they describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Happening now—Lexington Police are in the 1700 block of Traveller Road after witnesses report hearing gunshots and a disturbance outside of one of these homes. Officers tells me 2 people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries now. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/uRrQpGz76d — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) March 8, 2021

