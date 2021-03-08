UK student from Floyd County collects supplies for eastern Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A UK student’s hometown was just one of several across eastern Kentucky impacted by the flooding. Originally from Floyd County, Kassidy Stumbo quickly put together a plan to help.

“It flooded places that had never been flooded. They didn’t prepare because it’s never gotten that bad,” Stumbo said.

A dumpster the size of a semi-truck is now full of the food and clothing The Mud Creek Health Clinic in Floyd County normally provides to hundreds of people in need a week.

“I think that eastern Kentucky and really more rural areas in general are kind of overlooked sometimes with their problems,” Stumbo said.

A junior at the University of Kentucky, Stumbo went home to Floyd County after the flooding. She took one look around at the number of people who lost their homes and knew she had to do something.

“The second I got back to Lexington, I started texting people and seeing if people would be willing to give a little bit of money, and trust me with their money to go and buy supplies. I definitely wasn’t expecting the amount of money I got,” Stumbo said.

It was the donations from people with no personal ties to eastern Kentucky that especially surprised Stumbo.

“A lot of places were asking for personal hygiene products. I bought probably 500 toothbrushes and boxes of toothpaste. I went to about six different Dollar Trees here in Lexington,” Stumbo said.

With an overwhelming amount of support, Stumbo loaded her car and made several stops to drop off hundreds of supplies to organizations across eastern Kentucky.

Those at the health clinic say most organizations are especially in need of food and water right now.

UK student Kassidy Stumbo collected donations from students across campus to help those in Eastern Kentucky impacted by the flooding. Just look at all of the supplies loaded in these cars to drop off! Full story on Kentuckians helping each other after the flood on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/ZxxKpAmh66 — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) March 8, 2021

