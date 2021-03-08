Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM | Does the lack of side effects mean the vaccine isn’t working? How effective are the vaccines?

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

One viewer says she experienced a little bit of sleepiness after her second vaccine. She wants to know if the lack of more side effects means her COVID-19 shot isn’t working.

Consider yourself lucky.

While some people will experience mild side effects from the vaccines, the CDC says some won’t have any side effects.

Another viewer says their daughter just tested positive for COVID-19 weeks after getting her second shot. They want to know how often this happens.

We know the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are 95 percent effective.

That is far better than the annual flu vaccine.

Still, that leaves some room for people who are fully vaccinated to get the virus.

You can email your questions to the Vaccine Team here.

