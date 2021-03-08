Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily case total since September; 4.06 percent positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 331 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 411,040 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.06 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 49 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 10 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the state total to 4,829.

As of Monday, 539 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 161 are in the ICU, and 82 are on ventilators. At least 48,174 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Dr. Steven Stack says there were two cases of the UK variant detected Monday. One is in Jefferson County, the other in Fayette.

CDC says even if you’ve been vaccinated, you need to wear a mask and social distance. #WKYT — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) March 8, 2021

