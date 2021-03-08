Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily case total since September; 4.06 percent positivity rate

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 331 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 411,040 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.06 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 49 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 10 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the state total to 4,829.

Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

As of Monday, 539 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 161 are in the ICU, and 82 are on ventilators. At least 48,174 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Dr. Steven Stack says there were two cases of the UK variant detected Monday. One is in Jefferson County, the other in Fayette.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Just a day after a possible gas explosion rocked an apartment complex, crews had to respond to...
One day after possible gas explosion, crews respond to fire at same location
police lights graphic
Police: Large-scale drug investigation underway with help from Drug Enforcement Agency
Lexington Police say two victims were taken to the hospital with what they describe as...
Two injured in Lexington shooting
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

UK hosted another pop-up COVID-19 clinic in Lexington.
Mayor Gorton, Dr. Humbaugh reflect on one-year of COVID-19 in Lexington
A UK student’s hometown was just one of several across Eastern Kentucky impacted by the...
UK student from Floyd County collects supplies for eastern Kentucky flood victims
They say 20-year-old Destiny Lewis was last seen Sunday, March 7. She has a diagnosed cognitive...
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington woman
A bit of Spring fever settles into the Commonwealth this week with temperatures running well...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures taking over