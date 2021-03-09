50-acre grass fire burns in Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A 50-acre grass fire burned in Anderson County over the weekend.

Fire Chief Patrick Krogman said the conditions are right for fires to get out of control, even with the rain the state has recently seen.

“This started as a small, controlled burn,” Chief Krogman said. “They were burning some trash and stuff. With the winds and the high grass it just got away from them.”

Chief Krogman said dead grass is dry and will burn.

“Even though the ground under it is wet and in a lot of places still muddy, the grass is dry and it’s going to burn and it’s going to spread,” he said. “It doesn’t take a lot to get it moving pretty quickly.”

Officials with the Kentucky Division of Forestry said this is the third day in a row where the risk of wildfires is extremely high. They have asked people to avoid burning outside for now.

Crews said they have seen more than 60 wildfires in the state. since March 4.

