66 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a combined total of 66 new cases of COVID-19 for Sunday, March 7 and Monday, March 8.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 32,666. The city’s death toll is 237. The health department says the city’s 7-day rolling average is 49 cases.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County out of the red zone with 15.7 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Health officials are saying that while things may be looking better right now, there is still a real chance that we could see another spike in cases, especially as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread in the United States.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19 especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

451 cases, Dec. 9

409 cases, Dec. 2

362 cases, Nov. 22

334 cases, Nov. 28

330 cases, Jan. 6

323 cases, Jan. 7

306 cases, Nov. 25

297 cases, Dec. 3

296 cases, Dec. 1

288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 411,040 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 4,829 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

