66 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a combined total of 66 new cases of COVID-19 for Sunday, March 7 and Monday, March 8.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 32,666. The city’s death toll is 237. The health department says the city’s 7-day rolling average is 49 cases.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County out of the red zone with 15.7 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

Health officials are saying that while things may be looking better right now, there is still a real chance that we could see another spike in cases, especially as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread in the United States.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19 especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 411,040 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 4,829 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

