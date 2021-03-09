Advertisement

Amtrak worker accused of stealing, selling 77 chain saws

A longtime Amtrak employee in New Jersey is accused of steeling several dozen chain saws and...
A longtime Amtrak employee in New Jersey is accused of steeling several dozen chain saws and hundreds of parts from the railroad.(Source: Amtrak)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A longtime Amtrak employee in New Jersey stole several dozen chain saws and hundreds of parts from the railroad and sold them online, according to a federal criminal complaint released Tuesday.

Jose Rodriguez sold the items for more than $50,000 between 2016 and July 2020, according to the complaint. The 48-year-old Brick resident has worked at Amtrak’s North Brunswick facility since 2007 in positions including senior engineer and repairman.

Rodriguez was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. A message was left with Amtrak and with an attorney for Rodriguez seeking comment.

The sales were primarily made through an online auction site, though some of the saws were sold directly to people, the complaint alleged. A buyer in Pennsylvania provided law enforcement agents with 11 boxes with Rodriguez’s return address that had been used to ship chain saws in exchange for more than $7,000.

In all, Rodriguez sold 77 chain saws, 103 chain saw replacement bars and 163 replacement chains to buyers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California and South Carolina, according to the complaint.

He faces one count of stealing government property and one count of stealing from an agency receiving federal funds. Both counts carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elaine Collins says the first thing her family’s dogs, Mia and Rowdy, figured out how when they...
Roof Dogs of Lexington: ‘They are safe’ & feel free to stop if you see them, owner says
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
They say 20-year-old Destiny Lewis was last seen Sunday, March 7. She has a diagnosed cognitive...
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington woman
Lexington Police say two victims were taken to the hospital with what they describe as...
Two injured in Lexington shooting
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily case total since September; 4.06 percent positivity rate

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks inside its restaurants.
Steak ‘n Shake to replace table service with kiosks
Florida lawmakers: winter games shouldn’t share stage with genocide
In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.
Four oaks, one sacred destiny: Recreating Notre Dame’s spire
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Spring Fever Continues