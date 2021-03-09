Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Spring Fever Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As our dry and mild pattern rolls on, I’ve got my eye on another wet pattern trying to get established over the next few weeks. This should kick off later this week and kick into high gear next week, putting another heavy rain bullseye on our region.

We remain dry today through into Wednesday and most of Thursday. Highs are in the 60s and may reach 70 at any one location during this time.

By Friday, showers and thunderstorms crash in from the northwest as a cold front drops in and slows down. This puts the brakes on right on top of us and could give us additional showers and storms into early Saturday.

We will have to keep a close eye on that setup as it could put down some hefty rain amounts.

Once that goes by, things improve for Sunday, but this won’t last long as a big upper low kicks out of the Mississippi Valley. This may bring some big storms in here by Monday with another storm system following that up a few days later.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.