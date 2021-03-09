Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Spring Fever Continues

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As our dry and mild pattern rolls on, I’ve got my eye on another wet pattern trying to get established over the next few weeks. This should kick off later this week and kick into high gear next week, putting another heavy rain bullseye on our region.

We remain dry today through into Wednesday and most of Thursday. Highs are in the 60s and may reach 70 at any one location during this time.

By Friday, showers and thunderstorms crash in from the northwest as a cold front drops in and slows down. This puts the brakes on right on top of us and could give us additional showers and storms into early Saturday.

We will have to keep a close eye on that setup as it could put down some hefty rain amounts.

Once that goes by, things improve for Sunday, but this won’t last long as a big upper low kicks out of the Mississippi Valley. This may bring some big storms in here by Monday with another storm system following that up  a few days later.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elaine Collins says the first thing her family’s dogs, Mia and Rowdy, figured out how when they...
Roof Dogs of Lexington: ‘They are safe’ & feel free to stop if you see them, owner says
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
They say 20-year-old Destiny Lewis was last seen Sunday, March 7. She has a diagnosed cognitive...
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington woman
Lexington Police say two victims were taken to the hospital with what they describe as...
Two injured in Lexington shooting
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily case total since September; 4.06 percent positivity rate

Latest News

These warmer than normal temperatures will hold steady through the end of the week.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will reach the 70s
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The spring-like streak continues
A bit of Spring fever settles into the Commonwealth this week with temperatures running well...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures taking over
y
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Beautiful Day