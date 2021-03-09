Advertisement

How will money raised during Appalachia Rises telethon be used to help flood victims?

The “Appalachia Rises” telethon Monday night on WKYT raised more than $1.1 million for flood...
The “Appalachia Rises” telethon Monday night on WKYT raised more than $1.1 million for flood victims in Eastern KY. The money will got to families, farms, small businesses, and non profits profits trying to rebuild.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The recent flooding has caused extensive damage, but Kentucky is coming together to rebuild.

During Monday night’s Appalachia Rises telethon on WKYT, many people made contributions both big and small.

“It was a good jolt of positive momentum last night to see over $1.1 million raised in total,” said Jonathan Webb, founder and CEO of AppHarvest.

Nearly a dozen organizations joined the effort, including the Appalachian Impact Fund and Blue Grass Community Foundation.

“It was really a convergence of crises. There were the devastating ice storms, then you have a full year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then you have this incredible flooding on top of it,” said Lisa Adkins, the president and CEO of Blue Grass Community Foundation.

Funds from the Appalachia Rises initiative will assist small businesses, farms, non profits, and families devastated by the floods.

“It’s important because people have immediate needs right now. They need hotel rooms. They need clothing. They need food,” said Lora Smith, the executive director with the Appalachian Impact Fund.

After a successful telethon, these organizations are thanking you, members of the community for making it all possible.

“We’re going to build back and we’re going to build stronger,” Webb said.

Individuals have until March 14 to apply for assistance at Appalachiarises.org. Small businesses and farms can apply starting March 15.

You can also still make a donate.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020...
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
Elaine Collins says the first thing her family’s dogs, Mia and Rowdy, figured out how when they...
Roof Dogs of Lexington: ‘They are safe’ & feel free to stop if you see them, owner says
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
A semi hauling thousands of chickens hit a bridge, shutting down North Broadway in Lexington.
Semi hauling chickens hits bridge, shutting down busy Lexington road
They say 20-year-old Destiny Lewis was last seen Sunday, March 7. She has a diagnosed cognitive...
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington woman

Latest News

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on once vaccinated, finding an appointment, nasal spray alternative
"We are playing catch-up. Three clinics in one week is a lot for our small staff, but we are...
COVID-19 vaccinations resume in Estill Co. after pause due to flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear reports 880 new cases; positivity rate below 4%
Officials: Crews recovering body from the Newburgh Lock and Dam
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Kentucky teen