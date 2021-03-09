Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The spring-like streak continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These past few days have gotten better and better. This trend keeps going!

There is very little to say other than it will be downright warm over the next few days. A normal March 9th should have highs around 53 degrees. We will see those numbers run-up to the mid and upper 60s. Many of you will probably move well into the 70s later this week.

The only real change that we face is at the end of the week. That is when a cold front will be rolling through the region. It brings showers & storms to Kentucky. I do not think that it will be a total washout, but I do think that it has the potential to be pretty wet.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.