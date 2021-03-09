Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The spring-like streak continues

Temperatures will reach the 70s
Temperatures will reach the 70s(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These past few days have gotten better and better. This trend keeps going!

There is very little to say other than it will be downright warm over the next few days. A normal March 9th should have highs around 53 degrees. We will see those numbers run-up to the mid and upper 60s. Many of you will probably move well into the 70s later this week.

The only real change that we face is at the end of the week. That is when a cold front will be rolling through the region. It brings showers & storms to Kentucky. I do not think that it will be a total washout, but I do think that it has the potential to be pretty wet.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elaine Collins says the first thing her family’s dogs, Mia and Rowdy, figured out how when they...
Roof Dogs of Lexington: ‘They are safe’ & feel free to stop if you see them, owner says
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Lexington Police say two victims were taken to the hospital with what they describe as...
Two injured in Lexington shooting
They say 20-year-old Destiny Lewis was last seen Sunday, March 7. She has a diagnosed cognitive...
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington woman
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily case total since September; 4.06 percent positivity rate

Latest News

These warmer than normal temperatures will hold steady through the end of the week.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A bit of Spring fever settles into the Commonwealth this week with temperatures running well...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures taking over
y
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Beautiful Day
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast