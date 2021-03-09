Advertisement

Kentucky Baptist Relief helping flood victims in Breathitt County

Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Baptist Relief set up a feeding center in Breathitt County.

They will be giving out hot meals to several thousand people a day at First Church of God in Jackson.

The crew is used to traveling all over the world, but now they’re much closer to home. They also have chaplains to counsel people. But a large water purifier is one of the most useful tools they have. It will help get clean water to people who may not have access to it right now.

“He’s got several filters that it goes through,” said Karen Smith with Kentucky Baptist Relief. “And when it gets over to the end and come out, yesterday he did about 1,000 gallons of water.”

The group is set up at First Church of God on Kentucky 30 in Jackson. They will have meals available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

