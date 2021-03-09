Advertisement

Kentucky Division of Forestry asks people to avoid outdoor burning

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Division of Forestry has asked people to avoid outside burning.

The agency said Tuesday was the third day in a row of significant fire danger in the eastern part of the state.

The Division of Forestry said a large number of the fires they’ve seen lately have been careless burning of debris. They asked people to stop burning outside until the region gets “significant precipitation”.

Posted by Kentucky Division of Forestry on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

