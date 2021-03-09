Advertisement

Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead

Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020 before he was fired.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The former director of Kentucky’s unemployment insurance program was found dead Sunday. Muncie McNamara was 39.

McNamara died “after a battle with chronic depression,” according to his obituary.

McNamara joined the Gov. Andy Beshear administration in early 2020. He was fired in May of that year following a record number of jobless claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In testimony before state lawmakers two months later, McNamara said he was scapegoated and fired without cause.

McNamara leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

