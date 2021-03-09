Advertisement

Lexington area churches donating supplies to Christian Appalachian Project for flood relief

Ashland Baptist Church and Southland Christian Church donated a truckload of cleaning supplies to the Christian Appalachian Project.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Area churches hear the cry for help from flood victims and are responding with donations.

Ashland Baptist Church and Southland Christian Church donated a truckload of cleaning supplies to the Christian Appalachian Project.

Those items, along with bottled water, will go to flood victims in eastern Kentucky.

Members of the Christian Appalachian Project have helped clean and fix about 100 homes in the area.

“That means a lot because it says that we are not alone, the people are not alone in this and they hadn’t been forgotten that even here in Lexington, that we can stand with them and we can help them to get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Tina Bryson, the director of communications at the Christian Appalachian Project.

Members of the Christian Appalachian Project are still helping people clean and fix their homes from the ice storm that occurred a few weeks ago.

