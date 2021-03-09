Advertisement

Receding floodwaters remove sections of riverbank in Franklin County

By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Water is going down in Franklin County.

Several neighborhoods near the Kentucky River were underwater last week and clean up there is now underway.

Damage assessment underway in Franklin Co. after flooding

However, neighbors say when the water went down, it took the riverbank with it.

Franklin County Director of Emergency Management Tom Russell says the farther away the riverbank erosion is from the house, the harder it is to do any type of mitigation.

Russell says there are homes across the riverbank dealing with this issue, some whole porches that were completely swept out from under homes.

“I think the water fell out 25 feet in two days and, when you get that kind of fall after a great big rise, it leaves a whole lot of damage and a whole lot of mud,” Russell said.

Russell says they’ll be continuing damage assessments for a little more than 40 homes.

