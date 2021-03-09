Semi hauling chickens hits bridge, shutting down busy Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A semi hauling chickens crashed in Lexington, shutting down part of North Broadway.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near New Circle Road.

The semi was headed outbound on Broadway when it struck a railroad overpass.

R. J. Corman was asked to inspect the bridge as a precaution.

Thousands of chickens were on board the semi, which Lexington police said was on its way from Liberty, Ky. to Pennsylvania.

Dozens of the chickens got loose and had to be corralled.

North Broadway was shut down in both directions as of 3:30 a.m.

Police did not have an estimate for how long the road would be closed.

The driver was not hurt and no charges were filed.

