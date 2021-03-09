Advertisement

Semi hauling chickens hits bridge, shutting down busy Lexington road

A semi hauling thousands of chickens hit a bridge, shutting down North Broadway in Lexington.
A semi hauling thousands of chickens hit a bridge, shutting down North Broadway in Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:21 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A semi hauling chickens crashed in Lexington, shutting down part of North Broadway.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near New Circle Road.

The semi was headed outbound on Broadway when it struck a railroad overpass.

R. J. Corman was asked to inspect the bridge as a precaution.

Thousands of chickens were on board the semi, which Lexington police said was on its way from Liberty, Ky. to Pennsylvania.

Dozens of the chickens got loose and had to be corralled.

North Broadway was shut down in both directions as of 3:30 a.m.

Police did not have an estimate for how long the road would be closed.

The driver was not hurt and no charges were filed.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Elaine Collins says the first thing her family’s dogs, Mia and Rowdy, figured out how when they...
Roof Dogs of Lexington: ‘They are safe’ & feel free to stop if you see them, owner says
Lexington Police say two victims were taken to the hospital with what they describe as...
Two injured in Lexington shooting
They say 20-year-old Destiny Lewis was last seen Sunday, March 7. She has a diagnosed cognitive...
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington woman
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily case total since September; 4.06 percent positivity rate

Latest News

Louisville native Jack Harlow donates $500,000 to Kentucky HBCUs
Louisville native Jack Harlow donates $500,000 to Kentucky HBCUs
‘This is good news. This is a big development’: State leaders react to new CDC guidelines
WKYT sponsors Appalachie Rises telethon
‘Appalachia Rises’ raises $1.1 million for eastern Kentucky flood relief
Quintissa Peake, sickle cell anemia story
How blood donations help people like Letcher County native with sickle cell anemia