VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on once vaccinated, finding an appointment, nasal spray alternative

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

I along with my two adult children have been vaccinated, but my 16 and 12-year-old grandsons have not. How can we gather? Do we have to wear mask?

Because there is a mix of those vaccinated and not yet vaccinated, Centers for Disease Control still recommends taking precautions.

“If vaccinated and unvaccinated people are mixed together in a gathering, generally you should still practice social distancing and wear your masks,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said about the Centers for Disease Control guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.

Here is specifically what the CDC ‘s updated guidance about what fully vaccinated individuals should safely be able to do:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart.

Visit with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.

Refrain from quarantine and testing if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 after contact with someone who has COVID-19.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

My friend and I are both 63 years old and live Boyle County. We have not been able to find or get the vaccine. The internet sign-up is not user friendly, and you can’t sign up by phone. Something this important should not be this complicated. Can you help this make sense?

We understand the whole vaccination process can be confusing and sometimes frustrating because finding an available appointment isn’t easy.

Your ages put both of you in Phase 1C, along with approximately 1.3 million other people. While vaccine supplies are gradually increasing, they aren’t enough to meet demand.

Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville is one of the state’s regional vaccination sites. To get on a waitlist, you can signup online or call (859) 936-8350 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

In the meantime, searching online for an appointment elsewhere could also pay off especially if you’re able to do a little driving With more pharmacies now offering online scheduling for vaccinations, it’s possible you’ll find an appointment sooner rather than later.

In addition to sending the state’s allotment of vaccine to hospitals and local health departments, it is making doses available at select Kroger and Walmart locations. This includes Kroger in Danville, but when we checked this afternoon it didn’t have any available appointments. That can change so check their site often. We did find numerous available appointments at Kroger in Richmond.

The federal government is sending doses each week to more than 100 Walgreens and independent pharmacies part of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy group. When we checked, the nearest Walgreens with appointments available in the next three days were in Nicholasville and Liberty.

To search and find various vaccination sites, try the state’s vaccine map or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new search tool vaccinefinder.org

Our best advice, don’t give up. Keep checking these online appointment search tools, especially at different times during the day.

Do you know if there will be a nasal vaccine available for those people who have an aversion to needles?

The only approved COVID-19 vaccines are injected into a patient.

There is some hope. A nasal spray version is in clinical trials.

When I received my first shot last week, I had to pay $16.94 co-pay. Paying is not a problem for me, but I thought the COVIID-19 shots were free.

Follow up with you insurance provider about why you had to pay a co-pay.

The vaccine was purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars is expected to be given to the American people at no cost.

Your insurance may be billed for an office visit or administration fee for administration of the vaccine. The federal government has required that patients incur no out-of-pocket cost for either getting the shot or for the vaccine itself.

