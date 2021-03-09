WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 880 new cases; positivity rate below 4%
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 880 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 411,917 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.94 percent positivity rate, which is the lowest since Sept. 21. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 168 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 21 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 4,850.
As of Tuesday, 551 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 147 are in the ICU, and 81 are on ventilators. At least 48,272 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
