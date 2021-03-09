WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 880 new cases; positivity rate below 4%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 880 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 411,917 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.94 percent positivity rate, which is the lowest since Sept. 21. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 168 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 21 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 4,850.

As of Tuesday, 551 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 147 are in the ICU, and 81 are on ventilators. At least 48,272 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Roughly 850,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated. That is about 25% of the eligible population. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/XeGCN556KU — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) March 9, 2021

