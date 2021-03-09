Advertisement

What to know about taxes and cryptocurrency

The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has experienced a burst of popularity recently.
The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has experienced a burst of popularity recently.(Source: CNN/file)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tax season is currently in full swing. Recently there has been a lot of news surrounding cryptocurrency. That leads us to wonder – what do we need to know when it comes to taxes on cryptocurrency. Fiduciary financial advisor Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss. Cryptocurrency is taxable.

“Cryptocurrency is taxed as property, rather than currency,” Smith says. “The amount of time you held the cryptocurrency will determine the taxes. If it was longer than a year, it will be taxed like capital gains or loss. If it is was less than a year, it will be taxed as income.”

On the 1040 form, there is a question that asks, “At any time in 2020, did you receive, sell, send, exchange, or otherwise acquire any financial interest in any virtual currency?”. If you exchanged types of cryptocurrency or purchased something with cryptocurrency, you will have to answer “yes” to the question.

“Operation Hidden Treasure is a new IRS program designed to search for unreported crypto-related income,” Smith says. “This will help diminish tax evasion related to cryptocurrency., They will be looking at transactions that fall just below reporting requirements that can be used to hide funds.”

Utilizing a tax professional will help ensure you report cryptocurrency-related activity properly on your taxes. To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for the Lexington area, visit https://WKYT.com/MoneyMatters and if you have a question for Josh send an email to info@swdgroup.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elaine Collins says the first thing her family’s dogs, Mia and Rowdy, figured out how when they...
Roof Dogs of Lexington: ‘They are safe’ & feel free to stop if you see them, owner says
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Lexington Police say two victims were taken to the hospital with what they describe as...
Two injured in Lexington shooting
They say 20-year-old Destiny Lewis was last seen Sunday, March 7. She has a diagnosed cognitive...
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington woman
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily case total since September; 4.06 percent positivity rate

Latest News

Common financial mistakes to avoid making in retirement
WATCH | Common financial mistakes to avoid making in retirement
WKYT Money Matters
Common financial mistakes to avoid making in retirement
Financial impact of winter storms
(Source: Pixabay)
How to make investments work without high fees