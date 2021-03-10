Advertisement

44 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington; 10K first-doses of vaccine given in city

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, March 9.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 32,710. The city’s death toll is 237. The health department says the city’s 7-day rolling average is 48 cases.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County out of the red zone with 14.1 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

The health department also announced Wednesday that they had passed the milestone of their 10,000th first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

We just gave our 10,000th first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine! Helen, the 89-year-old-recipient, has a simple reason for...

Posted by Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19 especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 411,917 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 4,850 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

