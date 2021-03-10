Advertisement

CDC: No new travel guidance until more vaccinated

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not be issuing updated travel guidance just yet.

The agency says that will come once more people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

At this point, only 10% of Americans have gotten a vaccine.

The CDC recommends that people avoid air travel if they can.

The industry group “Airlines for America” insists that flying on a plane is low risk because of heavily filtered air and federally mandated mask wearing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020...
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
A semi hauling thousands of chickens hit a bridge, shutting down North Broadway in Lexington.
Semi hauling chickens hits bridge, shutting down busy Lexington road
Officials: Crews recovering body from the Newburgh Lock and Dam
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Kentucky teen
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the...
Disney+ removes ‘Peter Pan,’ other films from kids profiles for negative depictions
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear reports 880 new cases; positivity rate below 4%

Latest News

SuperCam microphone on NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover catches the sound of wind.
Listen: This is the sound of wind from Mars
The Woodford County school district is in need of school bus drivers and monitors.
Woodford County in need of school bus drivers, monitors
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Attorneys probe jurors’ racial attitudes in ex-cop Chauvin’s trial
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook moves to dismiss federal, state antitrust suits