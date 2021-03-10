Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds To Usher In Storms

By Chris Bailey
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another mild day that has us all in a full blown case of spring fever and the mild looks to hang on into Thursday. After this, we watch for the increasing potential for thunderstorms to move into the region. This kicks off another active pattern likely to carry us into next week. That’s when a fight between winter and spring takes place.

Temps out there today will generally range from the upper 60s to low 70s as southwest winds begin to gust up. These winds will increase as we head into Thursday and could boost temps close to 75 in some areas. Some higher gusts will be possible Thursday night and early Friday as a cold front drops in from the northwest. 40mph gusts will be possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will be common Thursday night into early Friday. This action may slow down a bit, but returns Friday night into the first part of Saturday as the front checks up on top of us.

Cooler air  comes in behind this for the weekend as we watch a big storm system spin to our west. That bowling ball of a low rolls eastward and may bring strong storms in here Sunday night and Monday, bringing another round of showers and storms.

Some hefty rain totals show up through Monday.

