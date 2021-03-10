Advertisement

Christian Appalachian Project helping with Rockcastle County flood cleanup

Volunteers with the Christian Appalachian Project are donating their time and skills to help...
Volunteers with the Christian Appalachian Project are donating their time and skills to help gut and clean about 100 homes that were damaged by the historic floods that ripped through much of Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers with the Christian Appalachian Project are donating their time and skills to help gut and clean about 100 homes that were damaged by the historic floods that ripped through much of Kentucky.

Susan Jones lives in one of those homes. Her house stands 17 feet from the ground and floodwaters were still able to reach her living room floor.

Lexington area churches donating supplies to Christian Appalachian Project for flood relief

“We’re clearing out all the wet insulation removing floor coverings,” Ricky Palmer, Christian Appalachian Project. We’re trying to save as much of the floor as we can. When we remove the hardwood floor there is probably about a quarter-inch of mud. It’s just amazing how high this water got.”

Palmer and his team from the Christian in Appalachian Project are helping Jones start over, she moved in just about 5 months ago.

“So, the Rockcastle River is about 30 feet down there,” Jones said. “All of this was a Lake 16 feet high. Within about an hour, the water was about to the middle section of my staircase where this gentleman is walking down I had to climb over a rail into a kayak.”

There’s a lot to clean and a lot to find.

“That ladder was from my neighbor’s house that floated over here. I had my brand new barn garage and it floated over everyone’s fence and landed a mile and half away at my neighbor’s property,” Jones said.

But Jones remains positive because help is here.

“They’re saints. I mean, they are. They’re just the best people. I keep thanking them they keep saying ‘you don’t need to thank us’ but I don’t know how to thank them enough they’re just a Godsend.

Team members from the Christian Appalachian Project say they couldn’t help people without donations from the community.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020...
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
A semi hauling thousands of chickens hit a bridge, shutting down North Broadway in Lexington.
Semi hauling chickens hits bridge, shutting down busy Lexington road
Officials: Crews recovering body from the Newburgh Lock and Dam
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Kentucky teen
Heavy police presence along Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington right now.
Suspect in custody after standoff on Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the...
Disney+ removes ‘Peter Pan,’ other films from kids profiles for negative depictions

Latest News

Life expectancy in some rural Ky. counties nearly 10 years lower than U.S. average
Prep Spin CW Lexington
WATCH: Lexington Catholic Lady Knights take on Douglass Broncos
Home & About - Spring crafting ideas with your children
WATCH|Home & About - Spring crafting ideas with your children
Gov. Beshear visits eastern Kentucky to provide updates on state’s flooding response