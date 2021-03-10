Christian Appalachian Project helping with Rockcastle County flood cleanup

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers with the Christian Appalachian Project are donating their time and skills to help gut and clean about 100 homes that were damaged by the historic floods that ripped through much of Kentucky.

Susan Jones lives in one of those homes. Her house stands 17 feet from the ground and floodwaters were still able to reach her living room floor.

“We’re clearing out all the wet insulation removing floor coverings,” Ricky Palmer, Christian Appalachian Project. We’re trying to save as much of the floor as we can. When we remove the hardwood floor there is probably about a quarter-inch of mud. It’s just amazing how high this water got.”

Palmer and his team from the Christian in Appalachian Project are helping Jones start over, she moved in just about 5 months ago.

“So, the Rockcastle River is about 30 feet down there,” Jones said. “All of this was a Lake 16 feet high. Within about an hour, the water was about to the middle section of my staircase where this gentleman is walking down I had to climb over a rail into a kayak.”

There’s a lot to clean and a lot to find.

“That ladder was from my neighbor’s house that floated over here. I had my brand new barn garage and it floated over everyone’s fence and landed a mile and half away at my neighbor’s property,” Jones said.

But Jones remains positive because help is here.

“They’re saints. I mean, they are. They’re just the best people. I keep thanking them they keep saying ‘you don’t need to thank us’ but I don’t know how to thank them enough they’re just a Godsend.

Team members from the Christian Appalachian Project say they couldn’t help people without donations from the community.

