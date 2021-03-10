City of North Myrtle Beach no longer requiring masks at restaurants

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach says it will no longer require masks to be worn inside restaurants.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday after receiving calls from restaurant owners and managers in the city asking for guidance on the ordinance.

The city cited Gov. McMaster’s recent executive order, moving a mask ordinance in place for restaurants from a requirement to a guideline.

“As a result, the portion of the City’s face-coverings ordinance that pertains specifically to restaurants also moves from a requirement to a guideline. The remainder of the City’s face-coverings ordinance remains in effect,” officials said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Officials also said while they encourage restaurants to implement the governor and city’s COVID-19 guidelines, the decision to do so is up to each establishment.

