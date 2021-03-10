Advertisement

City of North Myrtle Beach no longer requiring masks at restaurants

By WMBF
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach says it will no longer require masks to be worn inside restaurants.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday after receiving calls from restaurant owners and managers in the city asking for guidance on the ordinance.

The city cited Gov. McMaster’s recent executive order, moving a mask ordinance in place for restaurants from a requirement to a guideline.

“As a result, the portion of the City’s face-coverings ordinance that pertains specifically to restaurants also moves from a requirement to a guideline. The remainder of the City’s face-coverings ordinance remains in effect,” officials said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Officials also said while they encourage restaurants to implement the governor and city’s COVID-19 guidelines, the decision to do so is up to each establishment.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020...
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
A semi hauling thousands of chickens hit a bridge, shutting down North Broadway in Lexington.
Semi hauling chickens hits bridge, shutting down busy Lexington road
Officials: Crews recovering body from the Newburgh Lock and Dam
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Kentucky teen
Heavy police presence along Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington right now.
Suspect in custody after standoff on Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the...
Disney+ removes ‘Peter Pan,’ other films from kids profiles for negative depictions

Latest News

Majority of Kentucky counties behind in average life expectancy
Majority of Kentucky counties behind in average life expectancy
Gov. Beshear reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases; 3.93% positivity rate
WATCH|Gov. Beshear reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases; 3.93% positivity rate
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases; 3.93% positivity rate
The 150-year-old Mt. Zion Covered Bridge in Washington County, Ky. was destroyed by fire late...
Fire destroys 150-year-old Kentucky covered bridge