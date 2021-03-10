Advertisement

Cleanup continues in Estill County as federal assistance remains uncertain

By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Estill County is still cleaning up from the floods.

Some people are even doing the work themselves and officials say they have several volunteer groups helping.

“It’s a historical event,” said Melissa Riddell, Estill County Emergency Management. “Something nobody’s ever seen.”

Emergency management tells us more than 70 homes are either destroyed or have major damage.

FEMA has been in Kentucky assessing the flood damage but hasn’t declared it a disaster area yet. They should be in Estill County on Thursday.

So, people still don’t know what kind of assistance they’ll get from the federal government.

People have worked with volunteers. some have done the work themselves. But flood cleanup is a tricky job.

“You have to get everything ripped out, then you have to do your mold mitigation because if you just rebuilt back after your tear-out, you can still end up with black mold in between your walls and flooring,” Riddell said. “And, then, you’ll have to tear it all back down again. So, it’s very important that residents understand you have to do that mold mitigation.”

In the meantime, people are encouraged to take pictures of all the damage so they can get the best assistance possible.

Right now, there’s still no timeline on when federal funding could be available.

