Fire destroys 150-year-old Kentucky covered bridge

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A historic Kentucky landmark has been destroyed by fire.

According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Mt. Zion bridge was consumed by flames around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 280-foot-long bridge, which spanned the Little Beech Fork, was built in 1871 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Washington County Sheriff Jerry Pinkston at 859-336-5400.

Built in 1871, the Mt. Zion Covered Bridge in Washington County, Ky. was on the National Register of Historic Places. (Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)

