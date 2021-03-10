Advertisement

Fire destroys 150-year-old Kentucky covered bridge

The 150-year-old Mt. Zion Covered Bridge in Washington County, Ky. was destroyed by fire late...
The 150-year-old Mt. Zion Covered Bridge in Washington County, Ky. was destroyed by fire late on March 9, 2021.(Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)
By Gray Media
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A historic Kentucky landmark has been destroyed by fire.

According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Mt. Zion bridge was consumed by flames around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 280-foot-long bridge, which spanned the Little Beech Fork, was built in 1871 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Washington County Sheriff Jerry Pinkston at 859-336-5400.

Built in 1871, the Mt. Zion Covered Bridge in Washington County, Ky. was on the National...
Built in 1871, the Mt. Zion Covered Bridge in Washington County, Ky. was on the National Register of Historic Places.(Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020...
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
A semi hauling thousands of chickens hit a bridge, shutting down North Broadway in Lexington.
Semi hauling chickens hits bridge, shutting down busy Lexington road
Officials: Crews recovering body from the Newburgh Lock and Dam
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Kentucky teen
Heavy police presence along Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington right now.
Suspect in custody after standoff on Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the...
Disney+ removes ‘Peter Pan,’ other films from kids profiles for negative depictions

Latest News

Majority of Kentucky counties behind in average life expectancy
Majority of Kentucky counties behind in average life expectancy
Gov. Beshear reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases; 3.93% positivity rate
WATCH|Gov. Beshear reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases; 3.93% positivity rate
City of North Myrtle Beach no longer requiring masks at restaurants
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases; 3.93% positivity rate