Gov. Beshear reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases; 3.93% positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,010 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 412,924 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.93 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 170 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 34 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 4,884.

As of Wednesday, 524 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 138 are in the ICU, and 75 are on ventilators. At least 48,344 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“We still have far too many deaths reported today – 34 – but I’m happy to see our positivity rate continue to decrease,” said Gov. Beshear. “This shows we’re stepping up to do what it takes to protect each other until we cross the finish line.”

