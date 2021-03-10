Suspect in custody after heavy police presence on Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a heavy police presence along Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington late Wednesday morning.

Both armored vehicles have now left and the road is reopened. We’re working on getting more information at this time. I’ll have an update coming on @WKYT at Noon — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) March 10, 2021

Police were asking anyone still inside a house to come out with their hands up. Our crew was on the scene when police went in through the front door with ballistic shields up as they went inside.

When they exited the house, our reporter did not see anyone else come out with officers. We’ve heard from neighbors that police had already taken one person out of the house before officers went in again.

The only details police would give at this time about what happened is that a warrant was being served at the home and an arrest connected to that warrant was made.

Lexington Police have a heavy presence along Pleasant Point Drive right now. Police are asking anyone still inside this house to come out with your hands up. We’ve heard from neighbors that police have already taken one person out of this house. pic.twitter.com/EgpWJfiejE — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) March 10, 2021

