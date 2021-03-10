Advertisement

Suspect in custody after heavy police presence on Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington

By Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a heavy police presence along Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington late Wednesday morning.

Police were asking anyone still inside a house to come out with their hands up. Our crew was on the scene when police went in through the front door with ballistic shields up as they went inside.

When they exited the house, our reporter did not see anyone else come out with officers. We’ve heard from neighbors that police had already taken one person out of the house before officers went in again.

The only details police would give at this time about what happened is that a warrant was being served at the home and an arrest connected to that warrant was made.

We are working to get more information.

