‘It’s very frustrating’: Water woes continue in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Last weekend’s floodwaters left behind a mess in many communities. For some areas like Martin County, the clean-up process is impacted by the lack of access to water.

Martin County native, Chris Taylor, who lives on KY 292, where some of the major issues are being reported, said last week’s floodwaters left behind a new kind of destruction.

“We’ve got all kinds of water,” he said. “It’s just the wrong water.”

Others in the community also feel like they are left behind as around 100 customers wait for their water to be restored- a feeling many in the area are no stranger to.

“The night of the flood, boom, it happened and we ain’t had it since,” said Taylor, “It’s very frustrating. You know, not enough water to wash clothes, wash dishes, do you know, to cook with.”

Taylor said another frustrating factor, aside from the trickling water, is the lack of communication from the county.

“They don’t have answers. Yeah, nobody’s telling me nothing,” he said. “So, we’re just stuck. We don’t know what to do.”

Alliance Water Resources Division Manager Craig Miller said coming up with a timeline of when water is expected to be restored is difficult since old lines are breaking as the original breaks are repaired.

“We are not just patching. Sometimes, when you fix one point and make it stronger, a weak point down the line shows itself,” he said.

According to Miller, many of the workers are pulling doubles and the crews are out 24/7 trying to fix the issues in the county.

“We care. We are not going to quit. We are not gonna go home until we have every customer back in (connection to) water,” he said. “And then continue to build, so we can hopefully work towards a situation where we aren’t fighting these problems in the future.”

He said the process is showing them the weak points in the inherited system, allowing them to not only fix, but improve the area’s lines.

“And, our goal is- hopefully, very, very soon- to have all of our customers with not just water but good pressure and adequate water supply,” Miller said.

