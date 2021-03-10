Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warm March days roll on

Temperatures will remain around the 70s for a couple of days.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These warm March days have been exactly what many flood victims needed.

Our streak of warm and sunny March days has been awesome! Tuesday’s high reached 68 degrees in Lexington. It wasn’t a record, but it sure was nice. You can expect another one today!

You will see temperatures soar again this afternoon. Most of us will probably come in around 70 for highs. It is a lot like Tuesday, but probably warmer. Some of the clouds will begin to filter in and out of our skies. Those clouds will really increase on Thursday.

The next big thing in the world of weather will be a cold front. This front will drop through the region and spark showers & storms. I think it really kicks in on Friday & Saturday. It will stretch out across Kentucky. When that happens, you can expect more showers & storms to develop. Since it is a cold front, our temperatures will fall by quite a bit.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

