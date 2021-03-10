Advertisement

Ky. House committee considers no-knock warrant bill that passed easily Senate

Frankfort State Capitol
Frankfort State Capitol(WYMT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Several bills dealing with police reform that came in the wake of a deadly shooting in Louisville nearly a year ago will be talked about in a Kentucky legislative panel on Wednesday.

One bill is already moving through the legislature. The other named after Breonna Taylor who was killed in March 2020 when a warrant was being served at her home.

A House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Senate Bill 4, which easily passed the full Senate two weeks ago. SB 4 would ban some no-knock warrants being issued, but some critics, who support another bill, say it doesn’t go far enough.

Senate Bill 4 sets up new rules and requirements for no-knock warrants, or police entry without warning. Its sponsor is Senate President Robert Stivers, but it passed both a committee and the full chamber unanimously.

It’s not Breonna’s Law, that bill is House Bill 21, which is sponsored by Attica Scott of Louisville, and, while not expected to be voted on Wednesday, the agenda for the committee meeting said it will be discussed.

It has a lot of Democratic support in the House with 15 co-sponsors. It is basically an all-out ban on no-knock warrants, requiring police to give notice before entering a premise.

Democrats in the Senate did approve of Senate Bill 4, and several said they did see a need for no-knock warrants especially in times of terrorist or hostage situations.

House Bill 21, Breonna’s Law, would also require police officers to receive drug and alcohol testing after deadly incidents.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020...
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
A semi hauling thousands of chickens hit a bridge, shutting down North Broadway in Lexington.
Semi hauling chickens hits bridge, shutting down busy Lexington road
Officials: Crews recovering body from the Newburgh Lock and Dam
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Kentucky teen
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the...
Disney+ removes ‘Peter Pan,’ other films from kids profiles for negative depictions
‘This is good news. This is a big development’: State leaders react to new CDC guidelines

Latest News

File image of a UK commencement ceremony in May 2019.
University of Kentucky announces plans for in-person graduation ceremonies
44 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington; 10K first-doses of vaccine given in city
A strong cold front will roll across Kentucky
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will remain around the 70s for a couple of days.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warm March days roll on