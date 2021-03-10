Ky. House committee considers no-knock warrant bill that passed easily Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Several bills dealing with police reform that came in the wake of a deadly shooting in Louisville nearly a year ago will be talked about in a Kentucky legislative panel on Wednesday.

One bill is already moving through the legislature. The other named after Breonna Taylor who was killed in March 2020 when a warrant was being served at her home.

A House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Senate Bill 4, which easily passed the full Senate two weeks ago. SB 4 would ban some no-knock warrants being issued, but some critics, who support another bill, say it doesn’t go far enough.

Senate Bill 4 sets up new rules and requirements for no-knock warrants, or police entry without warning. Its sponsor is Senate President Robert Stivers, but it passed both a committee and the full chamber unanimously.

It’s not Breonna’s Law, that bill is House Bill 21, which is sponsored by Attica Scott of Louisville, and, while not expected to be voted on Wednesday, the agenda for the committee meeting said it will be discussed.

It has a lot of Democratic support in the House with 15 co-sponsors. It is basically an all-out ban on no-knock warrants, requiring police to give notice before entering a premise.

Democrats in the Senate did approve of Senate Bill 4, and several said they did see a need for no-knock warrants especially in times of terrorist or hostage situations.

House Bill 21, Breonna’s Law, would also require police officers to receive drug and alcohol testing after deadly incidents.

