Lee’s Famous Recipe chicken returning to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular chicken restaurant is coming back to Lexington.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is returning to the city.

All three restaurants closed without warning in November 2019.

The restaurants’ president says two of the three locations will be reopening.

The one on Richmond Road will open in three to six months. The location on Boardwalk, off New Circle Road, will open by the end of the year.

They will also feature double drive-thrus.

