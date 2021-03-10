Advertisement

Police say suspect in Lexington murder already in jail

William Parker Brown, 52.
William Parker Brown, 52.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is now facing charges in connection with the death of a woman in Lexington.

On Monday, police say they served 52-year-old William Parker Brown on a warrant for the murder of 62-year-old Ava Creech,

Police found Creech’s body inside her apartment on Victoria Way in October 2020. They say she was dead for some time and it took the coroner’s office a few days to identify her.

Creech was reported missing in September 2020.

Police said at the time it appeared Creech may have known her attacker.

Police say Brown had previously been arrested on charges of receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection with this case. He has been in the Fayette County Detention Center since October 2020.

