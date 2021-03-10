Advertisement

Prosecutors: Houston CEO funded lavish lifestyle with $134 million in Medicare fraud

By KTRK staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Houston man known for loud parties and splashy Instagram posts showing off his lavish lifestyle is in federal detention Tuesday, along with his accountant.

Prosecutors allege he paid for his Bentley and $2 million mansion through a massive Medicare fraud scheme.

A pre-dawn raid at a home the neighbors know better as a late-night party house.

Nobody expected that the owner, 4M Pharmaceuticals CEO Mohammed Mokbel, would be led away in handcuffs, facing serious federal charges.

“There was absolutely zero contact with him. The only contact I saw, that anybody actually made with him is when the police came,” neighbor Peter Hemphel said.

The feds accuse Mokbel, who chronicled his Ferrari-driving lifestyle on his Instagram page, of bilking the government to pay for it all.

Prosecutors also accuse accountant Fathy Elsafty of conspiring with Mokbel to use several nondescript pharmacies to bill patients for prescriptions they didn’t need and get reimbursed by Medicare.

The numbers are eye-popping - allegedly $134 million received, used to pay $15 million in gambling debts, $1.5 million in mortgages and almost $200,000 in car payments for his Ferrari and his Bentley.

Even before his arrest, neighbors questioned Mokbel’s behavior.

“Every single person I know was like, why would you have your Ferrari and Bentley and not put them in your garage? Like, you have a garage,” Hemphel said.

In a neighborhood where more than one person drives a Ferrari, the sight of one man, who allegedly bought it all by stealing from others, just doesn’t sit well.

“I wasn’t shocked. It was just you know, strange,” neighbor Jordan Finn said.

Mokbel’s Instagram page went dark Tuesday afternoon, and he’s due back in federal court on Thursday.

Both suspects could face a sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

However, because they also used telemarketing to target people older than 55, they could face an additional 10 years for healthcare fraud.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

