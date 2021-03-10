Salute to Seniors: Zack Sadler from Madison Southern

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for Kentucky students, especially high school seniors.

WKYT recognized an incredible young man from Madison County in this week’s “Salute to Seniors.”

“Zack is just an awesome, amazing kid, no matter what we ask him to do, he does it.”

It’s tough for Amy Sadler to talk about her son Zackary without getting emotional.

“His dad has been waiting on a kidney transplant for the last six years. He had to step up to take care of his sister so that I could go to work, and his dad could go to dialysis. Even though he had all his classes to do, it wasn’t an issue, he just stepped up and did it.”

Not only is he doing the work, but Zack is also excelling both inside and outside the classroom. In addition to being a member of the Madison County Advanced Scholars Program, which requires students to take on a rigorous class load.

He’s also a key member of the boys’ soccer team at Madison Southern High School which took home the district championship the last three years in a row.

“And he was named to the all-district team his junior and senior year.”

Amy says Zach will likely join follow in his older sister’s footsteps and enroll at a university in Florida.

“He’s taking a lot of AP classes and a lot of dual credit classes. His goal is to work in AI and work on developing more realistic video games.”

In the meantime, she’s excited that he’s getting to go to school in person at least a few days a week in his senior year.

If you know someone who deserves to be recognized for pursuing excellence in a difficult year, click here.

