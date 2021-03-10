Advertisement

Sayre Christian Village slowly allowing visitors back in after months of COVID-19 restrictions

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last month, Governor Beshear loosened COVID-19 restrictions on nursing home visitations.

Recently, the CDC also released new guidance saying people who have been fully vaccinated can gather indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

This is certainly good news. Months ago, we were talking about COVID-19 spreading like wildfire in senior living communities and, now, these facilities are slowly allowing visitors back in.

Senior living communities like Sayre Christian Village in Lexington are quickly adjusting to the changes. Residents staying in independent living facilities and assisted living facilities can finally have visitors.

“To be able to have those loved ones come in the facility and visit with these residents, it is the difference of night and day for the mental capacity of our folks and our family members too,” said Karen Venis, CEO of Sayre Christian Village.

Visitors must either be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative covid test within 72 hours. The facility is also doing rapid screening and testing of visitors on the spot.

While the visitation policies have changed for Sayre Christian’s independent and assisted living facilities, they have not changed for the skilled nursing home facility.

“It usually will mirror what the other facilities are doing, but, until we receive that guidance, we can’t make those changes,” Venis said.

Despite the changes with visitation, staffers are still following CDC guidelines and wearing masks.

Most of the residents at Sayre Christian village have been fully vaccinated. The organization is working to vaccinate newly admitted residents.

