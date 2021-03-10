VACCINE TEAM | I’ve been vaccinated, do I need to quarantine if I’m exposed to COVID-19?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

If I’ve been vaccinated but then exposed to COVID-19, do I still need to quarantine?

If you’ve been fully vaccinated, the answer is no.

The CDC just updated its guidance last week.

Fully vaccinated means you’re two weeks out from your final vaccine.

If that’s the case, and you are around someone with COVID-19, the CDC says you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

Are teachers at my child’s school who refused the vaccine, putting my child at risk?

Healthy children are at the lowest risk of severe COVID-19.

In general, the CDC recommends children ages two and older wear a mask.

Teachers are also expected to wear masks and that significantly decreases any risks.

