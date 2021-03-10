WATCH: Lexington Catholic Lady Knights take on Douglass Broncos

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic (9-6) and Douglass (9-11) meet tonight in the final week of the regular season.

Surprisingly, this will be the first time the Lexington schools will have played since Douglass came onto the scene in 2017.

The Lady Knights are 3-3 in their last six games while the Broncos have won four of their last five.

Tip time is 7:30 P.M. at Lexington Catholic.

