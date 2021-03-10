Advertisement

WATCH: Sweet 16 Draw Show

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For fans, parents and players, it’s one of the most anticipated days on the sports calendar in the Commonwealth and WKYT brings the excitement right to you!

Join us at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the CW Lexington, WKYT.com and KHSAA.org as we set the brackets for the KHSAA Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 and the KHSAA Boys Sweet 16.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, WKYT Sports Director Brian Milam and his WKYT teammate Dave Baker will talk about the different look of the tournament this year and analyze potential match-ups.

